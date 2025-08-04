Man Falls to His Death at Oasis Concert

A man fell to his death during Saturday night's Oasis concert at London's Wembley Stadium. The man, in his 40s, was reportedly sitting in the upper levels of the stadium, which seats 90,000 and features seats as high as 164 feet above the ground, the Guardian reports. Police say they were alerted to the situation at 10:19pm local time, the BBC reports. The man "was found with injuries consistent with a fall," authorities say, and was pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement, Oasis said members were "shocked and saddened" at the death of a fan. "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved," the statement continued.