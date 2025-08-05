Trump Says He 'Probably' Won't Run in 2028

President Trump didn't rule out running for a third term in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC 's Squawk Box on Tuesday. He boasted that he had received the "highest vote in the history of Texas, a record that they say won't be beaten unless I run again," prompting the question, "Are you going to run again?" He replied "Probably not," adding, with a laugh, "Probably not, I'd like to." Trump has repeatedly mentioned the possibility of running for a third term since he started his second term in January, though doing so would require a constitutional amendment supported by two-thirds of the House and Senate and ratified by three-quarters of the states, USA Today reports.

"I'd like to run. I have the best poll numbers I've ever had," Trump said. "You know why? Because people love the tariffs." Squawk Box's Joe Kernen pushed back against Trump's poll numbers claim, saying, "Overall poll numbers, you don't have the best you ever had in overall poll numbers." Trump replied that he was at 71% overall and "94% and 95%" among Republicans. When Kernan countered that some polls had his approval rating down in the 30s, Trump said, "But they're fake polls, Joe, I had a lot of fake polls." It's not clear where Trump got the 71% number, Mediaite reports. Even the pollsters friendliest to Trump haven't put him above 50% recently. The RealClearPolitics poll tracker puts Trump's approval rating at average of 45.9%.