Lawyer Says Defibrillator Didn't Shock During Execution

A Tennessee convict who said he was "hurting so bad" during his lethal injection this week for the 1980s killings of his girlfriend and her two young daughters was not shocked by his implanted defibrillator, his attorney said Friday. Kelley Henry, the federal public defender for Byron Black, said her team received an initial evaluation of the data from his implantable cardioverter defibrillator, the AP reports. The ICD information eliminates one possible cause of Black's comment about pain during his execution Tuesday, and other actions such as when he picked his head up off the gurney and groaned, she said. But many questions remain, Henry said.

"Make no mistake, we all saw with our own eyes that the pentobarbital did not work like the State's expert testified that it would," Henry said in her statement, referencing Tennessee's execution drug. "Mr. Black suffered." Black was executed after a back-and-forth in court over whether officials would need to disable his ICD due to claims it might cause unnecessary, painful shocks to try to fix his heartbeat as the drugs were administered, potentially prolonging the execution. An autopsy report is expected to be released in eight to 12 weeks, Henry said. She also said their team will be making public records requests to try to piece together what happened. She has said this includes access to Black's electrocardiograph readings from the execution.