Poll: Independents Help Drive Supreme Court Approval Down

The US Supreme Court's standing with the public has taken a record drop, with a new Gallup poll showing its approval rating sinking below 40% for the first time since polling began in 2000. The court now draws a 39% approval rating, down five points from earlier this year and reflecting the lowest confidence in the institution on record. The primary drivers: record-low marks from Democrats (11%) and independents (34%), while Republican approval has risen to 75%—creating the widest partisan gap Gallup has ever measured, the Miami Herald reports.

The poll of 1,002 adults, conducted in July, highlights how recent decisions have reshaped perceptions of the court. The 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade and a 2024 ruling granting broad immunity to presidents from criminal prosecution especially appear to be fueling the divide. The numbers show how sharply attitudes have shifted: In the late 2010s, the court's approval rating hovered in the high 40s and low 50s. Members of the court have acknowledged the public skepticism. Justice Elena Kagan warned in 2022 that the court risks trouble if it is viewed as a political arm rather than an impartial body. Chief Justice John Roberts has insisted that disagreement alone isn't a reason to doubt the court's legitimacy.