Seeking Your Purpose in Life? You Might Feel Anxious Over It

"Find your purpose." That's become such common advice that few question it. But rather than inspirational, it can feel like a burden: How do I go about finding this, and what if I never do? This is called "purpose anxiety"—the gnawing sense that one's life should have an overarching purpose, yet it's unclear how to discover it. "There [are] a lot of commands to find purpose, but not a lot of support to find purpose," said Michael Steger, director of Colorado State University's Center for Meaning and Purpose, per the AP.
- Definition: The term "purpose anxiety" appears to have been coined in 2014 by UPenn grad student Larissa Rainey. Its definition can be elastic: Can you have only one purpose or many? Does it have to involve service to others, or something that gives only you great meaning? Think of purpose as a compass that will help direct your energies toward a central life aim, says Todd Kashdan, founder of George Mason University's Well-Being Laboratory. A sense of purpose can help "close that gap between who you are and what you ideally want to become," he notes.