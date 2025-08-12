Suit: He Gave Me Hot Cocoa That Ended My Pregnancy

A Texas woman has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against a US Marine, alleging he covertly slipped abortion pills into her drink, resulting in the loss of her pregnancy. According to the lawsuit , Liana Davis says Christopher Cooprider, 34, repeatedly urged her to terminate the pregnancy after she informed him she was expecting, per NBC News . When Davis refused, the suit alleges Cooprider obtained abortion pills online and secretly dissolved at least 10 of them into a cup of hot cocoa he gave her at her Corpus Christi home on April 5.

Text messages included in the filing show Cooprider expressing his wish to "get rid of it" and arguing that not having both parents raise the child would be "messed up." The exchange grew more tense over time, with Cooprider reportedly resorting to derogatory language and threats related to Davis' divorce and custody of her other children.

On the night in question, Cooprider allegedly invited Davis to have a "trust-building night" with him, but Davis began experiencing severe bleeding and cramping shortly after drinking the hot chocolate he offered her, the suit notes, per the Independent. She was unable to immediately leave for the hospital, as her three children were asleep upstairs. The suit claims Cooprider left under the pretense of fetching help but then became unreachable.

Ultimately, Davis' mother arrived via Uber, and a neighbor drove Davis to the hospital. The pregnancy, by then at eight weeks, ended in miscarriage. Davis later found packaging for misoprostol—an abortion drug—at home and turned it over to local police. The lawsuit also names Aid Access and Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, who operates the online pill service, as defendants. Neither they nor the Marine Corps immediately responded to requests for comment, and local authorities say no criminal investigation into Cooprider is currently active.