Madonna Begs Pope to Visit Gaza

Madonna is calling on Pope Leo to travel to Gaza, urging him to take action for Palestinian children suffering amid ongoing conflict, CNN reports. In a Monday Instagram post, the pop icon—who was raised Catholic—asked the pontiff to "bring your light to the children before it's too late," emphasizing the urgency of the humanitarian crisis and stating, "politics cannot affect change, but consciousness can." The Vatican has not commented on the post, ABC News reports.

Her plea coincided with her son Rocco's birthday, which she used as an opportunity to encourage others to bring attention to the children starving amid the Israel-Hamas war. Madonna made clear she was not assigning blame, saying, "Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well." Since taking office in May, Pope Leo has publicly criticized Israel's war in Gaza and repeatedly expressed concern for the welfare of Palestinian civilians. In July, he described the humanitarian situation there as dire, with civilians facing hunger and violence, and called for a ceasefire.

UNICEF reports that more than 18,000 children have died since the war began in October 2023, with an average of 28 killed daily. Aid agencies, including the World Health Organization, describe the conditions as "man-made mass starvation," and the UN says starvation is now a reality, not just a risk. Israel has maintained tight control over aid entering the enclave, and at least 222 people—including 101 children—have died from malnutrition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.