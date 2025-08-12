Military Academies Agree: No Race-Conscious Admissions

A group that sued West Point and the US Air Force Academy over their consideration of race in admissions have now dropped the case. The lawsuits were filed in the aftermath of the 2023 Supreme Court decision that eliminated race as a factor in admissions at colleges, while excluding military academies from the ruling, per the New York Times. The Biden administration was of the opinion that race-conscious admissions helped address racial and gender disparities, strengthening unity, military effectiveness, and security (for more, see here), while Students for Fair Admissions argued these were a form of unlawful discrimination and ought to be struck down everywhere.