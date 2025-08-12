A Renewed Push for Statehood, as Agents Swarm DC

President Trump has promised an "overwhelming" federal presence in Washington, DC, and it's already being felt. FBI, ATF, and ICE officers have been active in the city, while DEA agents have begun arriving at homeless campsites, the Washington Post reports, adding hundreds of National Guard troops will enter the fray later this week. In response, a renewed push for DC statehood appears to be in the works. More:



The Home Rule Act of 1973 established a degree of self-governance for DC, but there is significant congressional oversight. Meanwhile, the president has the authority to appoint judges and the US attorney, and put police under federal control for up to 30 days, a period that can be extended with a joint resolution of Congress.