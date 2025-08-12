A Renewed Push for Statehood, as Agents Swarm DC

Some are concerned Republicans will move to strip the district of all self-government
Posted Aug 12, 2025 7:58 AM CDT
As Agents Swarm Washington, a Renewed Push for Statehood
National Guard troops arrive at the District of Columbia National Guard Headquarters, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Trump has promised an "overwhelming" federal presence in Washington, DC, and it's already being felt. FBI, ATF, and ICE officers have been active in the city, while DEA agents have begun arriving at homeless campsites, the Washington Post reports, adding hundreds of National Guard troops will enter the fray later this week. In response, a renewed push for DC statehood appears to be in the works. More:

  • The Home Rule Act of 1973 established a degree of self-governance for DC, but there is significant congressional oversight. Meanwhile, the president has the authority to appoint judges and the US attorney, and put police under federal control for up to 30 days, a period that can be extended with a joint resolution of Congress.

  • Some critics argue Republicans may now be keen for "a full congressional repeal of the Home Rule Act, stripping the city of what limited self-government it now enjoys," the New York Times reports.
  • "This may be the harbinger of a complete takeover," Mary Cheh, a law professor and former longtime member of the District of Columbia Council, tells the outlet. "We're in jeopardy here."
  • DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton both advocated for DC statehood on Monday, per ABC News. Norton said Trump had launched "an egregious assault on DC home rule," adding "the ultimate solution to ensure DC has control of its own resources is passage of my DC statehood bill."

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said he would introduce a bill to reverse Trump's "plainly ridiculous" public safety emergency and "restore full home rule powers to the mayor, council and people of the District of Columbia."
  • Sources tell the Post that Trump was considering taking control of DC and ending home rule even before resuming office, and the recent attack on DOGE staffer Edward Coristine gave him an excuse to take action.
  • Trump now say agents are "getting rid" of unsheltered people as part of his effort to beautify the capital. But one homeless man who was asked to clear out by Wednesday had one key question, per the Post: "And go where?"

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X