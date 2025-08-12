Influencer Couple Dies in Off-Roading Crash

A Canadian couple who gained a large online following as they chronicled their road-trip adventures has been killed in off-roading accident in remote British Columbia, reports the CBC . Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans ran the YouTube channel Toyota World Runners , through which they documented their travels in Canada and around the world. The pair spoke about their unusual lifestyle in this video . Both were killed after a back-country crash on August 7, per People .

The Kaslo Search and Rescue team confirmed their deaths, saying that on the evening of the 7th, they "received a call regarding a serious motor vehicle rollover near Silver Cup Ridge, adjacent to Trout Lake, high in the Purcell Range." It's not clear what happened, but rescuers suspect the couple lost control of their vehicle in the rugged terrain. A Facebook post from Colleen Tourout, mother of Stacey, also confirmed the "unimaginable heartbreak," saying the couple died "in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much. ... They are together forever as we knew they would always be."