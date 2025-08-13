Americans Drinking at Record Low Rates

Fewer Americans are reaching for a drink than ever before, a new survey from Gallup suggests. The percentage of Americans who say they drink has fallen to 54%, a record low since Gallup started tracking the statistic nearly 90 years ago, reports the Guardian. That's down from 58% last year and well below the 62% who reported drinking in 2023. The drop isn't being explained by a surge in alternative substances, such as legal recreational marijuana, according to Gallup's researchers. Instead, several factors appear to be at play: