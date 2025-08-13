Weinstein Facing Third Trial in New York

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing and a possible retrial in his New York City sex crimes case, but it's still unclear when they'll happen—and whether the former movie mogul will end up in front of another jury at all. Manhattan Judge Curtis Farber said Wednesday he could sentence Weinstein on Sept. 30, but only if there's no retrial on a rape charge that the last jury failed to decide . If there is a retrial, the judge wants it to happen this fall, per the AP . Prosecutors and Weinstein's lawyers vowed Wednesday that they were willing to square off at yet another trial—it would be his third in New York and fourth overall.

But Weinstein's lawyers aren't ruling out the possibility of reaching a deal to resolve the case, though they also emphasize he's not willing to plead guilty to raping Mann, and they are pressing prosecutors simply to abandon that charge. Weinstein, 73, was convicted in June of forcing oral sex on TV and movie production assistant and producer Miriam Haley in 2006. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison. At the same time, the jury acquitted him of forcing oral sex on another woman, one-time model Kaja Sokola, but couldn't decide a charge that he raped hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann in 2013.

Manhattan prosecutors reiterated Wednesday that they and Mann are ready for another trial on the rape charge. In this case, any conviction is punishable by up to four years in prison—less than Weinstein has already served, and far less than the potential 25 years he faces for his conviction related to Haley. Prosecutors requested a January trial date, but Farber proposed the fall. "The case needs to be tried this year," Farber said. Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala agreed, urging the judge to set the earliest possible date.