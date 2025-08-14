Pirro Announces Felony Charge After Sandwich Hits Officer

A man has been charged with a felony in Washington, DC, after throwing a wrapped Subway sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer on Sunday night, a clash caught on a video that has gone viral. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charge in her own video posted Wednesday on X, saying that "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States" is a felony offense. The Washington Post reports that police said in a court documents that after Sean Charles Dunn was arrested, he told them: "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

The video was recorded Sunday night in an area of bars and restaurants, before President Trump announced his takeover of DC police and deployment of federal officers in the city. It shows a man, who was holding a sandwich, shouting "Shame! Shame!" at officers from across the street. He moved closer to them while continuing to shout for several minutes, per the New York Times. The man paused, wound up, and threw what police called a "sub-style" sandwich, hitting a Customs and Border Protection officer in the chest. He ran into the street, officers chasing him. The video doesn't show the arrest.

On the District's Reddit page, the clash became a symbol—expressed in comments, memes, and sandwich puns—both of resistance to the takeover and the disrespect inflicted on police. In her video statement, Pirro said: "He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony." The officer who was hit did not appear to be injured, per the Times, and the video shows him joining the chase.