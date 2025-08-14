7 Details From Taylor Swift's Big Podcast Appearance

She reveals cover art for new album—and a lot more
Posted Aug 14, 2025 1:30 AM CDT
This album cover image released by Republic Records shows "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift.

Swifties got what they'd been impatiently waiting for Wednesday night, when Taylor Swift's appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast finally aired, nearly two days after it had been teased during Swift's latest epic album announcement. Some highlights from the interview:

  • Album details: Swift revealed the cover art for that aforementioned new album, The Life of a Showgirl, as well as a tracklist and release date (October 3). Variety has the tracklist, which includes a final song featuring a guest appearance by Sabrina Carpenter.
  • A surprising promise: Swift says the album, her 12th (announced at 12:12am on the 12th day of August) has, yes, 12 songs on it—and that's it. It's an unexpected turn from the queen of releasing extra material, and she discussed it on the podcast: "There's not a thirteenth," she said. "There's no other songs coming." She adds, "I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle ... It's just right."

  • The album's inspiration: Swift says she wanted to capture the joy she felt during her Eras tour. "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," she says, using the word "effervescence" to describe the mood and "bangers" to describe the songs.
  • How she reacted when she finally bought her master recordings: An emotional Swift said she fell to the ground and cried.
  • Her relationship with Kelce: The couple—who, CNN reports, appeared very happy and comfortable together during the interview, with Kelce often looking "lovingly" at Swift as she spoke—reminisced quite a bit about the early days of their relationship. Most notably, Swift revealed that on their first date, she asked Kelce how it felt to face off with his brother at the Super Bowl—not realizing they both played offense and never took the field at the same time, E! Online reports.

  • Her relationship with football: She's since learned a lot about football, and is now a huge fan of the sports, Swift said. She also joked about how her entrance into the world of football was received: "I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."
  • Her parents: She said this has been "the summer of my parental upgrades," revealing her dad is doing well after quintuple bypass surgery and her mom just had knee replacement surgery. Fans were shocked at how candid she was, with one posting, "if you had told me an hour ago that i would have the knowledge of taylor swifts parents recent medical history from her own mouth i would have laughed in your face." Indeed, the Washington Post calls the interview "unprecedented," noting this may be the most candid Swift has ever been.

