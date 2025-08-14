7 Details From Taylor Swift's Big Podcast Appearance

Swifties got what they'd been impatiently waiting for Wednesday night, when Taylor Swift's appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast finally aired, nearly two days after it had been teased during Swift's latest epic album announcement. Some highlights from the interview:

Album details: Swift revealed the cover art for that aforementioned new album, The Life of a Showgirl, as well as a tracklist and release date (October 3). Variety has the tracklist, which includes a final song featuring a guest appearance by Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift says the album, her 12th (announced at 12:12am on the 12th day of August) has, yes, 12 songs on it—and that's it. It's an unexpected turn from the queen of releasing extra material, and she discussed it on the podcast: "There's not a thirteenth," she said. "There's no other songs coming." She adds, "I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle ... It's just right."