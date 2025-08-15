Kristi Noem Is Taking Some Heat Over Her New Residence

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is making headlines again—this time due to reports of her living rent-free in the official residence normally reserved for the US Coast Guard's commandant at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC. According to agency officials, the move follows safety concerns after the British tabloid Daily Mail published identifying photos of Noem's previous residence, reports the Washington Post . DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin insists this is a temporary fix, but she hasn't disclosed how long Noem has been in the quarters or when her stay will end.

The arrangement is unusual. Other Cabinet officials have typically paid to stay in military housing when needed, while Noem, who earns more than $200,000 a year and whose net worth is estimated at $5 million, pays nothing for the waterfront property. Noem reportedly continues to pay rent for her original Navy Yard apartment.

Coast Guard officials and former administration staffers, alongside Democrats in Congress, warn that Noem's living situation could disrupt housing for senior military leaders and send the wrong message about using government perks. "What are the optics?" asked Cynthia Brown of the left-leaning Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics watchdog, suggesting Noem could be seen as improperly benefiting from her post.

Noem's use of Coast Guard resources extends beyond housing. She regularly flies on a Coast Guard Gulfstream jet, a perk intended for official travel but which can also be used for personal trips—provided the government is reimbursed for private use. The DHS hasn't confirmed whether Noem has repaid the government accordingly. Meanwhile, Axios reports that the White House is now reportedly keeping an eye on controversial Trump adviser and constant Noem companion Corey Lewandowski, who some believe may be undercounting his time as a special government employee for the DHS under Noem. SGEs, which are unpaid, are capped at 130 days of work each year.