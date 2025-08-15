Last Text From NC Teen Who Vanished in Florida: 'Help Me'

An 18-year-old from North Carolina whose family says he vanished under "deeply troubling and suspicious circumstances" has been found dead in Florida after vacationing there. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that a body found Aug. 8 in a retention pond in Bradenton is indeed that of Fuquay-Varina resident Giovanni Pelletier, who was identified with the help of dental records and additional forensic testing, per WRAL . The sheriff's office says that so far, they've found no signs of foul play.

Pelletier was last seen Aug. 1, while vacationing with his mother and her fiance in Englewood, Florida. His aunt, Desiree Pelletier, tells ABC News that her nephew decided to reach out to his estranged father's family while they were in Florida, making arrangements to meet up with three cousins. Those relatives reportedly picked up Giovanni Pelletier around 1:30am on Aug. 1 to make the three-hour drive back to Mims, on the opposite coast, with him, per his aunt. She says that less than 30 minutes later, his mom received a text from him saying simply: "Help me."

"That was the last time anyone has heard from him," his aunt writes in a GoFundMe set up to aid the search. When contacted by Pelletier's mom, the cousins in question reportedly said they'd all been smoking pot together, until they say Pelletier started behaving erratically and pulled a knife on them. The cousins claim Pelletier got out of the vehicle they were driving in along I-75, near SR-70, and that was the last they saw of him, though Pelletier's immediate family is wary of that story.

The Bradenton pond where Pelletier's body was found was not far from where his backpack and phone were discovered. WBTV reports that his body was found during the search by his mom's best friend. The teen's cause of death is pending, waiting on toxicology results, per the sheriff's office. "Giovanni is smart, kind, and full of life. He didn't deserve this," his aunt writes in the GoFundMe, claiming that their family received "very little help from officials" and were "forced to search on our own." An investigation into the case continues.