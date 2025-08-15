Arnold Weighs In on Newsom's Gerrymandering Fight

As Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to push for redistricting in his state, trolling President Trump all the while, another big name out of California is pushing back on both Newsom and the Trump-backed GOP plan to do the same in Texas. "I'm getting ready for the gerrymandering battle," Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, himself a former governor of California, wrote Friday morning on X . The tweet shows a photo of him lifting weights while wearing a T-shirt that read "Terminate gerrymandering" and "F--- the politicians," per the AP .

Newsom had announced earlier this week that California will hold a special election in November so that voters can approve newly drawn maps for the state, which would seem to set up five more Democrats to win House seats in 2026. His move, in turn, was a reaction to offset the commotion happening in Texas, where a proposed new redistricting by the GOP would likely net that state five GOP seats.

Schwarzenegger, however, doesn't think anyone should be wading into gerrymandering waters, and he's long felt that way. The 78-year-old helped spearhead his state's independent redistricting panel, which is tasked with redrawing California's legislative and congressional maps and "is seen as a gold standard in fair, redistricting efforts," per the Hill. "Governor Schwarzenegger ... believes gerrymandering is evil no matter who does it," his spokesperson said earlier this year. "He will continue to be on the side of the people and not politicians—from either party—on this issue."