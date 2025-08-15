Trump, Putin Greet Each Other Warmly in Alaska

After much anticipation, the moment has arrived: President Trump and Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The two leaders shook hands, smiled, and exchanged a few words on the tarmac ahead of their one-on-one meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine and other issues, reports CNN. They departed the airport together in the presidential limousine nicknamed the "Beast," per the AP.

"I want to see a cease-fire rapidly," Trump told reporters earlier aboard Air Force One, per the New York Times. "I don't know if it's going to be today. But I'm not going to be happy if it's not today." Acknowledging that a deal will be tricky, he cautioned that "nothing is set in stone."

In a separate interview, Trump also threatened to "walk" and return to DC if the meeting doesn't go well.