Texas Democrats Set Conditions for Return

Democratic legislators who left Texas to block Republicans from redrawing the state's congressional map indicated Thursday that their return is in sight. Their House Caucus issued a statement saying its members will go back to Texas if two conditions are met, Politico reports, and both appear on track to be satisfied soon. The Democrats want the current special session in Austin to end Friday and California lawmakers to move on their plan to change that state's map to offset the party's losses in Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott already has suggested that the session will end this week and that he'll then call another one on the same issue.

And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state will prepare new maps and hold a special election for voters to approve them on Nov. 4, the AP reports. The idea is to redraw in a way Democrats can win five more US House seats in 2026, to balance the five Texas Republicans are trying to take away. "We can't stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country," Newsom said at an event in Los Angeles, joined by labor leaders and Democratic politicians. The party holds supermajorities in both California chambers, and Newsom said he expects no problems with approving new maps and officially calling the election.

California Democrats suggested the campaign will go beyond new lines, becoming a referendum about preserving democracy and rejecting the policies of President Trump, who has pushed his party to redistrict in several states. "Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back," said Newsom. The Texas Democrats said they have work to do when they return, per the Texas Tribune, saying their lawyer recommended they go back "to build a strong public legislative record for the upcoming legal battle."