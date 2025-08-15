Border Patrol Agents Amass at Newsom's Redistricting Event

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom prepared to hold a press conference regarding the state's efforts to combat the President Trump-backed redistricting plan in Texas , Border Patrol agents staged what the Los Angeles Times calls a "show of force" outside the venue. Newsom spoke at downtown Los Angeles' Japanese American National Museum, and in the Little Tokyo neighborhood, about 100 federal agents amassed for an apparent immigration raid, KTLA reports. "BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!," reads a post on the X account of Newsom's press office.

Border Patrol Sector Chief Greg Bovino was with the agents, who were armed and wearing helmets and masks. "We're here making Los Angeles a safer place since we won't have politicians that'll do that, we do that ourselves," Bovino told a reporter. "We're glad to be here, we're not going anywhere." A man who was in Little Tokyo delivering strawberries was detained. The day prior, almost 30 people had been detained in Los Angeles-area immigration raids, KTLA reports. As for Newsom, he announced a special election will be held Nov. 4 seeking approval of redrawn districts that would give California five additional blue seats in the US House of Representatives, the same number of red seats Texas would get under its plan, the AP reports.