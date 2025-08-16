World | Russia-Ukraine war Trump Rates Meeting With Putin '10 Out of 10' Ukrainian leader Zelensky says he'll meet with US president in DC Monday over Russia-Ukraine war By Jenn Gidman Posted Aug 16, 2025 7:30 AM CDT Copied In this combination of file photos, from left, US President Trump, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right, File) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he'll meet US President Trump in Washington on Monday after a Russia-US summit in Alaska ended without an agreement to stop the fighting in Ukraine after 3 1/2 years, reports the AP. Meanwhile, in a reversal only a few hours after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said an overall peace agreement, and not a ceasefire, was the best way to end the war. That statement echoes Putin's view that Russia isn't interested in a temporary truce and instead is seeking a long-term settlement that takes Moscow's interests into account. More: Zelensky: The Ukrainian leader, who didn't receive an invite to the summit, said he had a "long and substantive" conversation with Trump early Saturday and that he's looking forward to meeting with Trump in DC to "discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war." Trump: The US president spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Friday after the summit, calling his Putin get-together a "10 out of 10" and a "very warm meeting between two very important countries," per Fox News. "I think we're pretty close to a deal," he added, but "Ukraine has to agree to it." Trump II: The president wrote early Saturday on Truth Social that "it was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up." He added that he'd be willing to have up a three-way meeting with himself, Zelensky, and Putin "if all works out," which he reiterated to Hannity. "Not that I want to be there, but I want to make sure it gets done—and we have a pretty good chance of getting it done," he told the Fox News host, per Fox. Europe: The general sentiment among leaders on the Continent is one of wariness, especially with one big issue at hand for Europeans, per the New York Times: "They have no strategy of their own for bringing the war to a close, let alone for defeating Moscow." Ukrainians I: The vast majority of people in Ukraine don't trust Putin, and the sentiment around the summit is one of "deep skepticism," per the BBC. "Many soldiers gave their lives for these territories, for the protection of our country," a Ukrainian sniper says. "A freeze [on the front lines] would mean demobilization would begin, wounded and exhausted soldiers would be discharged, the army would shrink, and during one of these rotations the Russians would strike again. But this time, it would be the end of our country." Ukrainians II: A minority of Ukrainians, either due to war fatigue or due to pro-Russian sentiment, are OK with compromises on ceding territory. "My belief is that the war should be stopped in any way possible," a retired factory worker in Donetsk tells the BBC. "The further it goes, the worse it becomes." Read These Next Hillary might nominate Trump for a Nobel if he ends war. Kristi Noem is catching some flak over her new home. Girl, 11, disappeared in 1996. An arrest has just been made. Paul Rodriguez keeps finding himself in hot water. Report an error