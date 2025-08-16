Trump Rates Meeting With Putin '10 Out of 10'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he'll meet US President Trump in Washington on Monday after a Russia-US summit in Alaska ended without an agreement to stop the fighting in Ukraine after 3 1/2 years, reports the AP. Meanwhile, in a reversal only a few hours after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said an overall peace agreement, and not a ceasefire, was the best way to end the war. That statement echoes Putin's view that Russia isn't interested in a temporary truce and instead is seeking a long-term settlement that takes Moscow's interests into account. More:

Zelensky: The Ukrainian leader, who didn't receive an invite to the summit, said he had a "long and substantive" conversation with Trump early Saturday and that he's looking forward to meeting with Trump in DC to "discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war."

Trump: The US president spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Friday after the summit, calling his Putin get-together a "10 out of 10" and a "very warm meeting between two very important countries," per Fox News. "I think we're pretty close to a deal," he added, but "Ukraine has to agree to it."