Crime | Brooklyn

Shooting in Brooklyn Bar Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured

Gunfire erupted at the Taste of the City Lounge

Posted Aug 17, 2025

The NYPD is investigating a mass shooting at a Brooklyn club overnight that left three people dead and eight more injured, reports NBC News. Police say the gunfire erupted inside the crowded Taste of the City Lounge, which the New York Post describes as a hookah lounge. Authorities suspect multiple people opened fire—36 shell casings were found—after a dispute began in the club about 3:30am. Police say three men were killed, one age 27, another 35, and a third whose age wasn't specified. Five others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Of the total 11 victims, three were women. "It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," said New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, per the AP. "We're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down."