Jewelry Store Robbery Took 2 Minutes, Yielded $2M

Smash-and-grab thieves in Seattle made off with an estimated $2 million in diamonds, luxury watches, gold, and other items in a daring midday jewelry store robbery that took just about 90 seconds, per the AP . Video from the West Seattle store's surveillance cameras shows four masked suspects shattering the locked glass front door with hammers and then ransacking six display cases Thursday.

One display held around $750,000 worth in Rolex watches, police said in a statement, and another had an emerald necklace valued at $125,000. A masked suspect threatened workers with bear spray and a Taser, police said, but no one was injured. "We're pretty shook up as a staff," Josh Menashe, vice president of the family-owned store, said by phone Friday. "We're gonna be closed for a while." By the time police arrived, the robbers already had fled in a getaway car.

"They were in for one minute and forty seconds and out the door they went with almost $2 million in equipment," Jim Fuda of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound tells KOMO. The group is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests.