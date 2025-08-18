Conan O'Brien: Late-Night TV 'Is Going to Disappear'

Is the end of late-night television nigh? Conan O'Brien seems to think so, USA Today reports. O'Brien, of course, hosted various late-night shows for almost 30 years and has now pivoted to podcasting, an HBO Max travel show, and awards show hosting gigs. Speaking as he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame Saturday, O'Brien predicted, "Late-night television, as we have known it since around 1950, is going to disappear. But those voices are not going anywhere. People like Stephen Colbert are too talented, and too essential, to go away. It's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere. Stephen is going to evolve and shine brighter than ever in a new format that he controls completely."
Colbert, of course, just had his Late Show canceled by CBS in what it painted as a "purely financial decision," sparking worries that other late-night shows could also get the axe. O'Brien acknowledged that there's a "seismic change" underway in how people get their entertainment, but said, per the Hollywood Reporter, "I choose not to mourn what is lost because I think, in the most essential way, what we have is not changing at all. Streaming changes the pipeline, but the connection, the talent, the ideas that come into our homes? I think it's as potent as ever."