Conan O'Brien: Late-Night TV 'Is Going to Disappear'

Is the end of late-night television nigh? Conan O'Brien seems to think so, USA Today reports. O'Brien, of course, hosted various late-night shows for almost 30 years and has now pivoted to podcasting, an HBO Max travel show, and awards show hosting gigs. Speaking as he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame Saturday, O'Brien predicted, "Late-night television, as we have known it since around 1950, is going to disappear. But those voices are not going anywhere. People like Stephen Colbert are too talented, and too essential, to go away. It's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere. Stephen is going to evolve and shine brighter than ever in a new format that he controls completely."