Greene: 'Dangling Bits of Red Meat No Longer Satisfies'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't name names in a post on X Monday morning, but Politico sees it as a clear warning to President Trump that his supporters won't stand by him if he fails to release more information on Jeffrey Epstein.

The administration's decision earlier this month not to release more records in the case caused a split in the MAGA movement, with Trump supporters strongly criticizing Attorney General Pam Bondi—and Trump saying people accusing the administration of a cover-up are "weaklings" whose support he no longer wants. Greene and fellow Republican Reps. Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert co-sponsored legislation seeking to force a vote on releasing the DOJ's records, Politico reports.

On Friday, Trump asked Bondi to release grand jury testimony in Epstein's sex-trafficking case. Lawmakers from both parties, however, said Sunday that the move was insufficient and called for the release of more records, with Democrats pushing back against Trump's efforts to "redirect the blame to them," the New York Times reports. "The president blaming Democrats for this disaster, Jake, is like that CEO that got caught on camera blaming Coldplay," Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN's Jake Tapper.