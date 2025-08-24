Giuffre's Family Rips DOJ, Maxwell Interview

The family of Virginia Giuffre has criticized the Justice Department for releasing transcripts of its interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, saying it gave Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned accomplice a "platform to rewrite history" and undermine the voices of survivors like Giuffre. "The content of these transcripts is in direct contradiction with felon Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for child sex trafficking," the family said, NBC News reports. The statement added, "This travesty of justice entirely invalidates the experiences of the many brave survivors who put their safety, security, and lives on the line to ensure her conviction, including our sister."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell and her lawyer in Florida last month. The transcripts show her largely denying knowledge of any sexual abuse, though she and Epstein were convicted of crimes, and discounting Giuffre's accusations. Maxwell, who's seeking a presidential pardon, also said she never saw Donald Trump, who spent time with Epstein, act inappropriately. Shortly afterward, she was transferred to a more comfortable prison camp. Giuffre's family contends that Blanche did not adequately contest Maxwell's statements during the interview, allowing her to present a false narrative. Trump's supporters were pleased by the transcripts' release. Laura Loomer told Politico that she hopes "these transcripts will quell a lot of the nasty, salacious lies and rumors that were spread by bad actors online" about Trump.

On Sunday, the publisher Alfred A. Knopf told the AP that it will publish a posthumous memoir by Giuffre on Oct. 21. Working with Amy Wallace, a journalist, Giuffre had completed the manuscript for the 400-page book before she died in April, the publisher said. Knopf said Giuffre had told Wallace that in the event of her death, she still wanted Described Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice to be released.