Shark Attack Severely Injures US Tourist in the Bahamas

An American tourist was seriously injured in a shark attack while spearfishing in the Bahamas over the weekend, reports Fox News. The 63-year-old man, who has not been identified, was first treated at a local clinic before being flown back to the US for additional care. He was spearfishing near Big Grand Cay on the island of Abaco when the attack occurred Sunday afternoon, per People, citing a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The statement says the man sustained "severe injuries" without providing details.