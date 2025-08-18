Shark Attack Severely Injures US Tourist in the Bahamas

63-year-old man was spearfishing
Posted Aug 18, 2025 4:22 PM CDT
Shark Attack Injures US Tourist in the Bahamas
File photo.   (Getty / Stanislav Stelmakhovich)

An American tourist was seriously injured in a shark attack while spearfishing in the Bahamas over the weekend, reports Fox News. The 63-year-old man, who has not been identified, was first treated at a local clinic before being flown back to the US for additional care. He was spearfishing near Big Grand Cay on the island of Abaco when the attack occurred Sunday afternoon, per People, citing a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The statement says the man sustained "severe injuries" without providing details.

The incident is one of several in recent months involving US visitors to the Bahamas. Earlier this year, for example, two Americans were injured in a shark attack while swimming at Bimini Bay, a popular resort. In March, the US State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Bahamas, calling on American travelers to "exercise increased caution." The advisory cited the potential for shark attacks as well as crime incidents.

