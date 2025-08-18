Woman Charged With Selling Perry Ketamine Changes Plea

A woman charged with selling actor Matthew Perry the drug that killed him agreed to plead guilty Monday. Jasveen Sangha becomes the fifth and final defendant charged in the overdose death of the Friends star to strike a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Having initially pleaded not guilty, her change of plea means she'll avoid a trial that had been planned for August, the AP reports. Prosecutors had cast Sangha as a prolific drug dealer known to her customers as the "Ketamine Queen," a term they used in press releases and court documents and even including in the official name of the case.

A federal indictment charged Sangha with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine. Sangha will change her plea to guilty at an upcoming hearing, where sentencing will be scheduled, prosecutors said. She could receive up to 45 years in prison. She and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who signed his own plea deal June 16, had been the primary targets of the investigation. Three other defendants—Dr. Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming—agreed to plead guilty last year in exchange for their cooperation, which included statements implicating Sangha and Plasencia.

Perry, 54, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by Iwamasa, his assistant, on Oct. 28, 2023. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anesthetic, was the primary cause of death. The actor had been using the drug through his regular doctor as a legal, but off-label, treatment for depression. Sangha was indicted in June 2024, arrested that August, and has been held in jail since. None of the defendants has yet been sentenced.