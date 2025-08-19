Norwegian Royal's Son Hit With 32 Charges, Including Rape

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, is facing a lengthy list of criminal charges, including four counts of rape, Norwegian prosecutors announced on Monday. Hoiby, 28, who doesn't hold a royal title or a place in the line of succession, is accused of 32 offenses ranging from sexual assault and domestic violence to illegally filming women without their consent, per the Guardian . The allegations also include harassment of police, as well as traffic violations and unspecified death threats, reports the AP .

According to authorities, the rape charges involve four women, with incidents occurring between 2018 and last November. Prosecutors say the alleged assaults happened after consensual sex, while the women were asleep, and that Hoiby is accused of recording the incidents on video. The case first surfaced in June, when police charged Hoiby with 23 offenses, including three counts of rape, before the case was referred to state prosecutors.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison. His legal team says he denies all sexual abuse charges and most of the violence-related accusations, pledging to provide a full account in court. Per CBS News, Hoiby put out a public statement just days after his arrest in August of last year claiming he'd acted "under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument," after suffering from "mental troubles" and "for a long time with substance abuse."

The state prosecutor emphasized that Hoiby's royal family connections wouldn't influence the handling of the case. The Norwegian royal court has declined to comment beyond stating that the matter will be decided in court. Hoiby's trial is expected to begin early next year and could last about six weeks.