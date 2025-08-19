BBC Yanks Ozzy Documentary Hours Before It Was to Air

On Monday, fans of the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died last month at the age of 76, tuned in to the BBC to check out a new documentary on the rocker's life—only to be disappointed to find Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home had been yanked from the schedule. "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film," the broadcaster noted in a statement to Us Weekly , delivering its "sympathies" to the Osbourne clan. "The new [airdate] will be confirmed shortly."

The BBC had described the film as "a moving portrait of one of the world's most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history," shot over three years to document the final years of Osbourne's life. Deadline notes how long it took for the project to come together, after it was first announced in 2022 as a series called Home to Roost. Osbourne became ill soon after that announcement, so filming was delayed, and the project eventually transformed into a feature film instead. (Rod Stewart's tribute to Osbourne did not land well.)