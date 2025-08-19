Pete Townshend, at 80: I've Got Years Left to Work

Pete Townshend is 80 now, but he's not planning to retire from show business anytime soon. In an interview with AARP, the Who guitarist talked about the ups and downs of being an aging, working rocker:

"I think I'm on the f---ing mountain top!" he said when asked about his tinnitus. "You know, I just feel supreme. My brain is as sharp as a razor. I'm very, very creative. I'm not good with money, but I'm good at doing business deals. I am healthy, and I think I probably have another five years in show business. I'm not quite sure doing what. I'm very [good at] producing shows, producing artists, working with artists."