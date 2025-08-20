Looking for a Roommate? This Guy Wants a Few

In between asking people to fast and pray on Friday for people affected by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, Pope Leo XIV is busy with another task this week: trying to pick some new roommates. The Telegraph reports that the pontiff—who's breaking with how Pope Francis did things and moving into the relatively luxurious Apostolic Palace later this year—will be inviting some other holy men to hunker down with him in the 10-room apartment complex. La Repubblica reports that three or four others are expected to make the move into the 16th-century residence with Leo.

The Telegraph notes that this appears to be the first time in modern papal history that a pope would share his quarters like this. "It seems to be new to me," Vatican reporter Iacopo Scaramuzzi tells the outlet. "In my opinion, Leo is definitely different to Francis but not that different. ... He is returning to the papal apartments, but not like a king." Francis had spent his dozen years as pope living in the more modest Santa Marta abode.

It's not clear who's on the short list to be a papal roommate, though one name being bandied about as a likely possibility is Fr. Edgard Rimaycuna, Leo's trusted Peruvian aide. The London Times notes that Leo's decision to embrace a more communal living arrangement "would reflect [his] background as a member of the Augustinian religious order, where friars live in communities and value their spirit of fraternity." Meanwhile, a former roommate of the pontiff's, Fr. John Leydon, who lived with Leo for 10 years in Peru and was also a classmate of his at Villanova, calls his ex-roomie's promotion to pope "overwhelming," per CBS News.