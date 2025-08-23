There's a Third Way to Live a 'Good Life'

To define a "good life," psychologists have long used two benchmarks: People might live a happy life (in which they pursue joy and comfort) or a meaningful one (in which they focus on purpose and try to make a difference). But the Washington Post reports that a growing body of research is focusing on a third distinct path: living a "psychologically rich" life. It's a nuanced subject, but this generally refers to "a life filled with diverse, interesting experiences," explains a study in the National Library of Medicine. As a release from the University of Florida puts it, a psychologically rich life "prioritizes challenge, change and curiosity."

"This idea came from the question: Why do some people feel unfulfilled even when they have happy and meaningful lives?" says UF psychologist Erin Westgate, who led the study with Shigehiro Oishi of the University of Chicago. "We found that what was missing was psychological richness—experiences that challenge you, change your perspective and satisfy your curiosity." The Post has an interesting way of explaining the differences in the three paths, through the likely death-bed words of those who were on each:

"I made a difference!" Psychologically rich: "What a journey!"

Of course, there's overlap in the definitions, to some extent. Psychologically rich lives "are often meaningful lives, but they're not usually super happy lives," says Westgate. The reason might be because the first category often involves overcoming challenges or problems. The researchers introduced the term in 2022, and their latest study expands on the concept.