America's Oldest Brewing School Is Moving to Canada

The oldest beer brewing school in the United States is pulling up stakes and moving to Canada. After more than 150 years in Chicago, the Siebel Institute of Technology is relocating its classroom operations to Montreal, citing recent US regulatory changes that have made it harder for international students—the majority of its student body—to attend in-person classes, per Global News . "This relocation ... allows us to pivot without sacrificing the student experience," said director of education John Hannafan. The institute's final US classes will be held in January. It will then establish roots near the Molson Brewery, the oldest in North America, per CTV News .

The move has left some in Chicago's beer community lamenting the loss of an institution deeply tied to the city's working-class and immigrant history. "If you talk to brewers of the modern era—not just in Chicago, but across the nation—it really is the place where people go and learn the trade," said Liz Garabay of the Beer Culture Center. Still, she acknowledged that Montreal, with its vibrant food and beverage scene, is a fitting new home. The Siebel Institute highlighted Montreal's "vibrant, safe, and culturally rich environment," and said the city offers world-class amenities for students. Montreal brewers welcomed the news, saying Siebel's arrival would draw more attention to Montreal as a beer destination.