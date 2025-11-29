What Brendan Fraser's New Film Reveals About Japan

Rental Family, a moving drama from Searchlight Pictures starring Brendan Fraser, is sure to spark interest in Japan's real-life industry of the same name. The film, which is in release in the US and opens in Japan in February, centers on Phillip, an American actor who's recruited by a Tokyo "rental family" agency in need of a "token white guy," per the AP.

Plot: Phillip's recurring jobs range from playing video games with a loner to portraying a little girl's long absentee father. It isn't long before Phillip starts to become emotionally invested in what were supposed to be superficial relationships. The film's Japanese supporting cast also bring to life the intense highs and lows of assuming a role in a stranger's life.