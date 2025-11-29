What Brendan Fraser's New Film Reveals About Japan

Rental Family, a moving drama from Searchlight Pictures starring Brendan Fraser, is sure to spark interest in Japan's real-life industry of the same name. The film, which is in release in the US and opens in Japan in February, centers on Phillip, an American actor who's recruited by a Tokyo "rental family" agency in need of a "token white guy," per the AP.
- Plot: Phillip's recurring jobs range from playing video games with a loner to portraying a little girl's long absentee father. It isn't long before Phillip starts to become emotionally invested in what were supposed to be superficial relationships. The film's Japanese supporting cast also bring to life the intense highs and lows of assuming a role in a stranger's life.
- Why? In real life, these niche businesses highlight how deeply people in Japan experience loneliness or worry about keeping up appearances. Outsiders may cringe at the idea of paying amateur actors to be fake family members or friends, but users say they find these services comforting and even healing.
- Director: Filmmaker Mitsuyo Miyazaki (professional name: Hikari) was born in Japan, yet she knew little of the concept. Once she learned about it, she couldn't stop thinking about what a unique story it could inspire, so she began researching and found hundreds of companies in Japan that offer rental families or similar services.
- The real deal: As the founder nearly two decades ago of the Heart Project business, Ryuichi Ichinokawa's life could be right out of the movie. Similar to the movie, Ichinokawa has gone to school events with a single mom and her child, acting as a friendly uncle. Some parts are easy, like being a wedding guest who just sits and eats, but it's often stressful work. You're coached to avoid uttering the wrong name or background information. You might have to be prepared to talk about childhood memories you have no clue about. Ichinokawa used to scribble names on his hand; he also pores over notes in advance. If he's really desperate, he excuses himself to the restroom.
- Payment, other details: It varies. For Heart Project, the relatively easy roles can make just over $60 for a couple of hours. For more elaborate parts, the client dishes out $130 to $190 per person. Ichinokawa's rule: You only play a role once. To do it more than once is setting yourself up for failure—and he has never failed in his mission, he added proudly. "I don't feel I am acting. I really get angry if that's what the situation requires," he said.
- Japanese take: While someone with a Western mindset might find renting actors bizarre, many Japanese people find it reassuring. Much of the written feedback Ichinokawa gets expresses relief or appreciation. From a male client: "Please relay my regards to the person who played the role of my wife and tell her she was a superb wife."
