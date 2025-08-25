France Summons Jared Kushner's Dad Over 'Unacceptable' Remarks

France has summoned the American ambassador to Paris after the diplomat, Charles Kushner, wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism, the AP reports. France's foreign ministry issued a statement Sunday announcing it had summoned Kushner to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and that his allegations "are unacceptable." The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Sunday evening said it stood by Kushner's comments, adding: "Ambassador Kushner is our US government representative in France and is doing a great job advancing our national interests in that role."

Kushner, a real-estate developer, is the father of President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The summoning of the ambassador is a formal and public notice of displeasure. The French foreign ministry, in its statement, said "France firmly rejects these allegations" from Kushner and that French authorities have "fully mobilized" to combat a rise in antisemitic acts since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, deeming the acts "intolerable." The contents of the letter were not released.

Kushner's allegations violate international law and the obligation not to interfere with the internal affairs of another country, the French ministry said, and, "They also fall short of the quality of the transatlantic partnership between France and the United States and of the trust that must prevail between allies." The dustup follows Macron's rejection this past week of accusations from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France's intention to recognize a Palestinian state is fueling antisemitism. France is home to the largest Jewish population in Western Europe, with an estimated 500,000 Jews. That's approximately 1% of the national population.