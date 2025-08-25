Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinian aid-seekers traveling Sunday through a military zone south of Gaza City that is regularly used to reach a food distribution point, a hospital and witnesses said. Gaza City is in famine after 22 months of war, while Israel's military moves ahead with a planned offensive to seize the city, perhaps within days. Israel's defense minister has warned that the city of hundreds of thousands of people could be destroyed. Al-Awda Hospital and two witnesses told the Associated Press the Palestinians were killed when troops opened fire on a crowd heading to a site run by the Israeli-backed US contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the Netzarim corridor area, hundreds of yards from the site.

"The gunfire was indiscriminate," said Mohamed Abed, a father of two from the Bureij refugee camp. Abed and Aymed Sayyad, another aid-seeker, said troops opened fire when a group near the front of the crowd pushed toward the site before its scheduled opening. Sayyad said he and others helped two people wounded by gunshots. "This incident didn't occur near our site nor as described," the GHF said in an email. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry reported another eight malnutrition-related deaths Sunday, including a child. That brings the total number of malnutrition-related deaths during the war to 289, with 115 of them children. Palestinians by the thousands Sunday again trekked for the chance to grab a sack of flour or other food staples for their families. At least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the ministry, including missing people confirmed dead by a special ministry judicial committee. Of those, more than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,500 wounded while seeking aid at distribution points or along convoy routes used by the United Nations and other aid groups, according to the Health Ministry.