Trump Praises Kim to South Korea's President

President Trump welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung with a critical Truth Social post on Monday before he even reached the White House, then repeatedly praised North Korea's dictator during their talks. The post seemed to refer to the way Lee came into office this year: winning an election after his predecessor was ousted for briefly declaring martial law, the Washington Post reports. "WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution," Trump wrote. "We can't have that and do business there."

Trump repeatedly brought up what he described as a good relationship with Kim and reminisced about his first-term visit to North Korea, which he said has "great potential." As Lee arrived, Trump told reporters he'd like to see Lee's neighboring autocrat again this year. "I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong Un in the appropriate future," Trump said, per Reuters. At another point, Trump offered to set up a meeting between Kim and Lee, who raised no objections to any of his host's comments, per the New York Times.

The subject of Monday's meeting was to be trade. Trump announced a trade deal last month that reduced US tariffs from 25% to 15%, but the two nations are not fully agreed on details of the deal that called for $350 billion in South Korean investments in the US. Trump told reporters after Lee left that some of those issues are now resolved without giving details. "I think we have a deal done," he said. "They had some problems with it, but we stuck to our guns."