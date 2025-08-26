Judge: Utah Must Quickly Redraw Congressional Map

The Utah Legislature will need to rapidly redraw the state's congressional boundaries after a judge ruled Monday that the Republican-controlled body circumvented safeguards put in place by voters to ensure districts aren't drawn to favor any party, the AP reports. The current map, drawn in 2021, divides Salt Lake County—the state's population center and a Democratic stronghold—among the state's four congressional districts, all of which have since elected Republicans by wide margins. District Court Judge Dianna Gibson made few judgments on the content of the map but declared it unlawful because lawmakers had weakened and ignored an independent commission established by voters to prevent partisan gerrymandering.

The nature of the violation lies in "the Legislature's refusal to respect the people's exercise of their constitutional lawmaking power and to honor the people's right to reform their government," Gibson said in her ruling. New maps will need to be drawn quickly for the 2026 midterm elections. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, the state's top elections official, asked the courts for the case to be finalized by November to leave time for the process before candidates start filing in early January. But appeals promised by Republican lawmakers could help them run out the clock to possibly delay adopting new maps until 2028.

The ruling creates uncertainty in a state that was thought to be a clean sweep for the GOP as the party is preparing to defend its slim majority in the US House. Nationally, Democrats need to net three seats next year to take control of the chamber. The sitting president's party tends to lose seats in the midterms, as was the case for President Trump in 2018. Trump has urged several Republican-led states to add winnable seats for the GOP. In Texas, a plan awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's approval includes five new districts that would favor Republicans. Ohio Republicans already were scheduled to revise their maps to make them more partisan, and Indiana, Florida, and Missouri may also choose to make changes.