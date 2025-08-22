Orlando Once Again Loses Its Rainbow Crosswalk

Florida's Department of Transportation has painted over a rainbow crosswalk in Orlando that had served as a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. The crosswalk was a prominent feature near the site where 49 people were killed in what was the nation's deadliest mass shooting at the time, per the BBC . Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer criticized the removal online, describing it as a "cruel political act" and noting that the crosswalk enhanced pedestrian safety while symbolizing the city's ongoing commitment to remember those lost. State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who's openly gay, accused the agency of acting without city approval and called the move a "hostile act" by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

Orlando's once-rainbow crosswalk is now black and white again. The Florida Department of Transportation on Sunday painted over the rainbow colors again, NBC News reports. The rainbow crosswalk was originally created in 2017 as part of a tribute to the 49 people killed in the 2016 shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Pulse, but was painted over by the transportation department last week. Protesters then made it rainbow once again, apparently using chalk, and continued to do so every day. After Sunday's painting by the DOT, transportation officials and police have been stationed at the crosswalk constantly, WESH reports.

DeSantis responded on social media, stating that state roads would not be "commandeered for political purposes." His office declined further comment, directing inquiries to his online statement. DeSantis, a prominent Republican who sought the presidency in 2024, has previously faced criticism for supporting laws that limit LGBTQ representation and discussion in schools, including the expansion of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. The removal comes amid a broader state push against symbols deemed political on public roadways. In June, Florida's DOT formally banned surface or pavement artwork with "social, political, or ideological messages or images," arguing that such markings don't aid "traffic control."

Federal transportation officials have also weighed in, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urging all states to keep political statements off public roads, saying that streets should be funded for safety, not as platforms for messaging. Orlando locals aren't exactly acquiescing to the painted-over crosswalk. Per Newsweek, a video circulating on social media shows community members "DIY-ing the rainbow crosswalk" and filling the colors back in with what appears to be chalk. "We are Orlando Strong and no one can ever erase the LGBTQIA+ Community," one person who shared a clip wrote on X.