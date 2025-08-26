Ukraine Condemns Woody Allen

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Woody Allen for speaking virtually at a Russian film festival over the weekend, calling his participation in the event "a disgrace and an insult" to the victims of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the AP reports. According to Russian media, Allen spoke Sunday at the Moscow International Film Week via video conference. The appearance put him at odds with the Hollywood establishment, which has embraced the Ukraine cause during Russia's 3 1/2-year war, with prominent actors signing on to the United24 crowdfunding initiative and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making virtual appearances at past Golden Globes and Grammys ceremonies.