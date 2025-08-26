Boarding Facility Owners Failed to Provide Water, Ventilation: Authorities

UPDATE

Aug 28, 2025 12:30 AM CDT

The owners of a dog boarding facility in upstate New York are facing charges over the deaths of 21 dogs at the facility in a single night, the AP reports. The owners of Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle, which said after the tragedy that it would be closed until further notice, face 22 misdemeanor counts for allegedly failing to provide adequate water and proper ventilation for the dogs, who were found dead Sunday. Just one dog at the facility survived.

Aug 26, 2025 9:16 AM CDT

Families in upstate New York are mourning the loss of their pets after 21 dogs at a boarding facility died in a single night. "It's like losing a child," said a couple whose 8-month-old puppy was among the dogs found dead Sunday at Anastasia's Acres dog boarding facility in Argyle, about 45 miles north of Albany, per WTEN. Though the Washington County Sheriff's Office didn't release a cause of death, the couple said investigators told them the facility's central air malfunctioned overnight and the dogs suffocated due to lack of oxygen. Just one dog survived and was later ruled healthy.