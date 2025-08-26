Boarding Facility Owners Failed to Provide Water, Ventilation: Authorities

UPDATE
Aug 28, 2025 12:30 AM CDT
The owners of a dog boarding facility in upstate New York are facing charges over the deaths of 21 dogs at the facility in a single night, the AP reports. The owners of Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle, which said after the tragedy that it would be closed until further notice, face 22 misdemeanor counts for allegedly failing to provide adequate water and proper ventilation for the dogs, who were found dead Sunday. Just one dog at the facility survived.
Aug 26, 2025 9:16 AM CDT
Families in upstate New York are mourning the loss of their pets after 21 dogs at a boarding facility died in a single night. "It's like losing a child," said a couple whose 8-month-old puppy was among the dogs found dead Sunday at Anastasia's Acres dog boarding facility in Argyle, about 45 miles north of Albany, per WTEN. Though the Washington County Sheriff's Office didn't release a cause of death, the couple said investigators told them the facility's central air malfunctioned overnight and the dogs suffocated due to lack of oxygen. Just one dog survived and was later ruled healthy.
Robert and Leah Brown said they left their puppy, Rex, at the facility on Saturday morning before heading to New Hampshire for the weekend. The facility's owner had been scheduled to send a photo of Rex on Sunday, but none arrived. Instead, the couple were contacted by authorities. A 12-year-old girl also lost her beloved 3-year-old dog, Piglet, who was due to be picked up from the facility on Sunday. "I just broke down immediately," Hannah Elmore tells WRGB of the moment she learned of the death, adding an apology from the owner "would mean a lot to me." The facility has been closed indefinitely as authorities investigate.