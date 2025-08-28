Man Arrested After Wife's Body Found in California Forest

A man suspected of killing his wife and dumping her body in a Southern California forest earlier this month has been arrested in Peru and will be extradited back to the US to face a murder charge, Los Angeles officials said Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was informed by the Consulate General of Peru that Jossimar Cabrera, 36, surrendered to authorities in the capital city of Lima, the AP reports. Sheylla Cabrera's body was found Aug. 16 at the bottom of an embankment in Angeles National Forest south of the LA County city of Lancaster, where the couple lived with their three young sons. The 33-year-old had been reported missing on Aug. 12.