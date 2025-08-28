Pauly Shore: Body Scan Found Tumor in My Pancreas

Pauly Shore is speaking out after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his pancreas, People reports. The 57-year-old comedian revealed on Instagram that doctors discovered the tumor during a routine, preventative full-body scan he decided to get in Las Vegas. Shore explained that, even though he had no symptoms and has always kept up with his health, the scan revealed something unexpected: a benign tumor in his pancreas that may have been present for as long as two decades.

Following the diagnosis, doctors at Cedars-Sinai advised Shore that removing the tumor was the best course of action, given its size and location. Shore said the news hit him hard mentally. "Mentally, it really messed with me. Knowing there was a tumor inside me," he wrote on social media. "Could it grow? Burst? Turn into something worse? You just don't know."

He underwent surgery on August 21 under Dr. Nicholas Nissen, expressing gratitude for the medical team that cared for him during both the procedure and his recovery. Shore's Instagram post included a video taken before surgery, in which he referred to the tumor as "a devil that's in me." In an emotional update filmed five days after the operation, he said the procedure was successful but that recovering from abdominal surgery has been especially difficult. Now back home and on pain medication, Shore assured fans he is recovering and "healing every day." He advised his fans to "PLEASE GO GET A BODY SCAN!" But TMZ notes they can cost up to $2,000.