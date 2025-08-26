Guy With Babe Ruth's Name in Some Identity Fraud Trouble

A Tennessee man who shares the name of the baseball legend known as Babe Ruth has been charged with stealing the identities of hundreds of former players in a sweeping fraud scheme that could land him decades behind bars. Federal prosecutors allege George Herman Ruth, 69, used the names of retired and deceased baseball players, as well as stolen Social Security numbers, to claim more than half a million dollars in bogus class-action settlements. Ruth's operation, which reportedly began in early 2023, involved opening multiple post office boxes under his own name and the name "Class Action Solutions LLC." He posed as a legitimate claimant in lawsuits linked to issues ranging from discrimination to price-fixing and illegal telemarketing, the New York Times reports.

In one case, he allegedly used the identity of a retired first baseman who played for the Mets, Blue Jays, and Marlins; in another, he allegedly impersonated a deceased Yankees and Browns catcher. The names of the players he impersonated were not released, and prosecutors haven't said if the stolen Social Security numbers matched those of the players named. A federal grand jury indicted Ruth on 91 counts, including mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering, earlier this month. If convicted, he faces more than 20 years behind bars and a fine up to $250,000. He is due to face trial in January. He was previously convicted for Social Security fraud in Indiana and had been on probation at the time he allegedly launched his latest scheme.