Topps Just Put a Squirrel on a Baseball Card

The newest Yankee stands about 7 inches tall. Topps, the company behind the MLB's baseball cards, is out with a new card featuring a squirrel that charmed New York fans over the weekend, reports UPI. At one point, the critter had something of a staredown on the mound with Yankee pitcher Max Fried. "I think I just said, 'OK, buddy, let's go,'" Fried tells MLB.com. "He just did his thing. It's definitely a little strange, but it's all in good fun." (See a video of the animal's visit to the field and attempt to leave.) Topps christened the squirrel a Yankee for its card.