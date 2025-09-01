Shooting Survivor Shielded by Friend Learns of 'Miracle' Miss

Doctors have found a bullet fragment lodged in the neck of a 10-year-old Minneapolis boy days after he reported that his life was saved when his friend shielded him during last week's shooting. Weston Halsne, a fifth grader at Annunciation Catholic School, was at Mass on Wednesday when a shooter opened fire through the church's stained-glass windows. Weston said he was "two seats away" from the windows when shots rang out. He said he ducked under a pew and his friend, Victor, was shot while shielding him. "I think I got, like, gunpowder on my neck," added Weston, per NBC News. But a hospital visit revealed it was actually a piece of bullet that had just missed his carotid artery—what doctors called a "miracle" outcome.