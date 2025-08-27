Woman Fined After Complaints About Noisy Cat on Train

A French woman was fined the equivalent of almost $130 after her cat's persistent meowing on a high-speed train sparked complaints from fellow passengers. Camille, who was traveling from Brittany to Paris with her cat Monet and her boyfriend Pierre, says Monet "meowed a bit" at the start of the journey, but she was in a carrier and had her own ticket, which cost $8, the Times of London reports. She says it's "a shame" that SNCF, France's state-owned rail operator, "allows itself to fine people who are simply traveling with their animals and who are respecting all the rules."