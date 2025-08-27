Gunman Stood Outside Church, Shot at Kids Through Windows

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has provided additional details about the deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday morning, specifying that the two children who were killed were ages 8 and 10 and were sitting in a pew when they were struck. Another 17 people were injured, all but three of them children. More:

O'Hara described what transpired: "During the Mass, the gunman approached on the outside, on the side of the building, and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass. Shooting through the windows, he struck children and worshipers that were inside the building."