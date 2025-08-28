Russia Accused of Mocking Peace Efforts With Kyiv Attack

Russia launched a major air attack early Thursday on Kyiv that included a rare strike on the city center, killing at least 21 people, wounding 48 and damaging European Union diplomatic offices, authorities said. The bombardment of drones and missiles was the first major Russian attack on Kyiv in weeks as US-led peace efforts to end the three-year war struggled to gain traction, the AP reports. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "sabotaging" hopes of peace with the "senseless" strikes and top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas summoned Russia's EU envoy to Brussels. She said the strikes showed "a deliberate choice to escalate and mock peace efforts," the BBC reports.